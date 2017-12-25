2 killed in head-on crash in Homer Glen

Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in southwest suburban Homer Glen.

Simone Radde, 18, was driving a vehicle that collided head-on with another vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Allan Wisniewski, at West 143rd Street and South Creme Road, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

They were both taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where Wisniewski was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. and Radde died at 10:48 p.m., the coroner’s office said. Wisniewski lived in Lemont, while Radde was a resident of Homer Glen.

Preliminary autopsy results Sunday determined they both died of multiple injuries they suffered in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.