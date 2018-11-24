2 men charged after lying about vehicle crash, hijacking in Gold Coast

Two men were charged after lying about a vehicle crash and hijacking late Thursday evening in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side. | Google Maps

Two Chicago men have been charged with lying about a vehicle crash and hijacking that happened Thursday evening in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Angel Ramos, 20, of the 4600 block of West Palmer Street, and Alvin-Vazquez Cruz, 24, of the 5000 block of West Armitage Avenue, were in a multi-vehicle crash at 11:43 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Ramos was driving a green Honda Accord when he ignored a red light and hit two other vehicles, police said. He then left the crash site and later flagged down a marked Chicago police vehicle.

Both Ramos and Vazquez-Cruz reportedly told police they were victims in an armed vehicular hijacking. Officers were able to figure out the men were lying about the hijacking, as well as their involvement in the crash.

Ramos was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct – false report of offense, as well as a misdemeanor count each of leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. He also received a municipal code violation for disobeying a red steady signal stoplight.

Vazquez-Cruz was charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct – false report of offense.

The men were scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.