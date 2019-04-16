Our Pledge To You

04/16/2019, 03:14pm

2 men shot in Little Village

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were hurt in a shooting Tuesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 1:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 28th Street when someone started shooting at them from another vehicle, according to Chicago police. The shooter’s vehicle then drove off.

A 19-year-old was shot in the face while an 18-year-old was shot in the back, police said. They were both stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

