2 men shot in Little Village

Two men were hurt in a shooting Tuesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 1:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 28th Street when someone started shooting at them from another vehicle, according to Chicago police. The shooter’s vehicle then drove off.

A 19-year-old was shot in the face while an 18-year-old was shot in the back, police said. They were both stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

