03/24/2019, 07:25pm

2 men wanted in connection with killings Saturday in Gary

By Alison Martin
Gary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects photographed near the scene of what authorities believe to be a double homicide that occurred Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6800 block of East 3rd Avenue in Gary about 8 p.m. Saturday night, a statement from Gary police said. After entering the residence, officers found a female adult and a male juvenile unresponsive with what looked like multiple gunshot wounds.

Footage from East 3rd Avenue | Gary Police Department

The Lake County Coroner’s Office declared both dead on the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Kristopher Adams at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-274-6347.

