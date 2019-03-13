2 robberies reported in Back of the Yards: police

Police are warning South Side residents about a pair of recent robberies in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In each incident, the male suspect walked up to a person and either demanded property or took it forcibly, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened about 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 4300 block of South Hermitage, while the other incident happened about 9:30 p.m. March 2 in the 1600 block of West 47th Street, police said.

The robber was donning a ski mask during one of the robberies, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.