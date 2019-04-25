2 women stabbed outside Hanson Park club

Two women were wounded Thursday after being stabbed outside a club in Hanson Park on the Northwest Side.

The incident started about 2 a.m. inside the club in the 5600 block of West Grand Avenue when the two women, ages 20 and 23, got into a verbal dispute with several other females, Chicago police said.

When they attempted to leave, they were confronted on the sidewalk by two of the females who they had been arguing with inside, police said. One of the females produced a knife and stabbed the 20-year-old and 23-year-old.

Both women were taken to Stroger Hospital, one with a stab wound to the left arm and the other with a stab wound to the back, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

