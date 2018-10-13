2 wounded, 1 critically, in Gresham shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were shot about 7:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago police.

A 44-year-old was shot in his chest and was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old was shot in his leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.