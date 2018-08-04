2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man and women in their 40s were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4 a.m., the two 41-year-olds were standing on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Huron Street when they heard gunfire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his hand and foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to police. The woman shot in her leg and was taken to the same hospital. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.