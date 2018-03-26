3 wounded in South Shore shooting

A man and two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 4:25 p.m., someone fired at them from a green, four-door sedan in the 2500 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, were struck in the leg, police said. The younger boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the older boy was taken to South Shore Hospital. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.