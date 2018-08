2 wounded in South Side shooting

Two people were shot Monday night in the 6100 block of South King Drive. | Google

Two people were shot Monday night on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a male of an unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

Their conditions were stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.