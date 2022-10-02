Man dies in Burnside house fire

A man was killed in a fire Sunday night in Burnside on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a house that had caught fire in the 1100 block of East 90th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. After arriving, firefighters entered the house to rescue a man who was trapped inside.

The man was pulled from the home and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The fire was put down by 8 p.m., fire officials said. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.