The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man dies in Burnside house fire

Authorities do not know the cause of the fire, which was put down in about 30 minutes.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies in Burnside house fire
A house caught fire Oct. 2, 2022 in the 1100 block of East 90th Street.

Firefighters responding to a home on fire in the 1100 block of East 90th Street on Sunday night found a man inside. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chicago Fire Department

A man was killed in a fire Sunday night in Burnside on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a house that had caught fire in the 1100 block of East 90th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. After arriving, firefighters entered the house to rescue a man who was trapped inside.

The man was pulled from the home and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The fire was put down by 8 p.m., fire officials said. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.

Next Up In News
4-year-old boy realizes dream of becoming Chicago police officer thanks to Make-a-Wish
7-year-old boy shot, wounded as relative confronts man allegedly stealing car in Roseland; 1 in custody
17-year-old boy shot in front of house in Brainerd
After 3-year-old killed, activists address growing risk of guns and road rage: ‘This is totally unacceptable’
Man fatally shot after argument on Near North Side
Chicago police officer fatally shoots man in Old Town
The Latest
Reichel.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Boris Katchouk injury widens Lukas Reichel’s path to making team
One way or another, the Hawks will need to find more sources of offense for the regular season.
By Ben Pope
 
A voter casts their vote on Election Day at Stone Scholastic Academy in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020.
Editorials
Illinois not immune to misguided claims of election fraud
The objective of those writing threatening letters in Illinois is no different than the scams of out-of-state Republicans who want to bombard and wear out election officials with complaints that hold no water.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime.
NFL
Packers beat Patriots with field goal in overtime
Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in OT.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears rookie Velus Jones fumbling a punt against the Giants.
Bears
Bears rookie Velus Jones crushed by muffed punt late in game
Jones, a third-round pick, was making his NFL debut.
By Jason Lieser
 
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Illinois.
College Sports
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is to be named interim head coach.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 