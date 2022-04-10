Two CPD officers hospitalized, woman critically injured in South Chicago fire
Officers responded to the fire in the 3000 block of East 79th Place about 1:20 a.m., police said.
Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized and a woman was critically injured Sunday morning in a fire in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
Officers responded to the fire inside a house in the 3000 block of East 79th Place about 1:20 a.m. and found a woman unresponsive, Chicago police said.
She was carried outside by officers, where they began chest compression, police said.
She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was in critical condition, officials said.
Two responding officers were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, police said. Both were in good condition, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire officials extinguished the blaze and were investigating.
