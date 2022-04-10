The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Two CPD officers hospitalized, woman critically injured in South Chicago fire

Officers responded to the fire in the 3000 block of East 79th Place about 1:20 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two officers and a woman were hospitalized after a fire April 10, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized and a woman was critically injured Sunday morning in a fire in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to the fire inside a house in the 3000 block of East 79th Place about 1:20 a.m. and found a woman unresponsive, Chicago police said.

She was carried outside by officers, where they began chest compression, police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was in critical condition, officials said.

Two responding officers were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, police said. Both were in good condition, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials extinguished the blaze and were investigating.

