Sunday, June 12, 2022
Mother and 7 children injured in rollover crash on I-90 in Hoffman Estates

Four of the seven children were taken to hospitals with injuries considered serious to life-threatening.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.

Sun-Times file photo

A mother and her seven children were injured early Sunday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates.

About 12:25 a.m., the mother was driving on Interstate 90 near Higgins Road when her 2003 GMC Yukon rolled over on the road and landed in a ditch, Illinois state police said.

All seven children were taken to area hospitals, officials said, adding that four had injuries considered serious to life-threatening.

The mother was also hospitalized and was listed in serious condition, state police said.

Lanes on I-90 were closed for investigation about 12:30 a.m. and reopened several hours later.

No further information was immediately available.

