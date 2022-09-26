The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 killed in crash in Brighton Park

A man and woman were traveling south in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a building, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man and woman were killed when their car crashed into a building late Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was driving south in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when he lost control of the car and crashed into the building about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

He and a woman in the car were transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Their ages were not immediately known, but police said they were both believed to be in their 20s.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.

The Latest
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
Crime
6 killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, 2 teens among 32 wounded
Four men were fatally shot in under three hours early Saturday, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police_lights.png
Crime
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman in West Loop
The woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street Sunday when the man grabbed her arms and tried to pull her inside a minivan, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
LaSalle_street_overall.jpg
City solicits proposals for La Salle Street renewal
The Lightfoot administration is offering tax incentives to developers who want to change the “monoculture” of office buildings by converting some to residential use.
By David Roeder
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m anxious every night after husband drinks, turns angry
He’s pleasant all morning, but once the boozing begins around 4 or 5, wife has to worry that he might snap.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group, believes event contracts at CME Group will bring futures markets to a new audience.
Chicago Enterprise
CME Group has investment ideas for the masses
The owner of Chicago’s futures markets has rolled out event contracts tied to leading market statistics.
By David Roeder
 