2 killed in crash in Brighton Park

A man and woman were killed when their car crashed into a building late Sunday night in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The man was driving south in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when he lost control of the car and crashed into the building about 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
He and a woman in the car were transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Their ages were not immediately known, but police said they were both believed to be in their 20s.
CPD’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.
Pulse of the Heartland: Waukegan voters tired of pols who sail into their harbor city before elections then leave them adrift
The Latest
Four men were fatally shot in under three hours early Saturday, according to police.
The woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street Sunday when the man grabbed her arms and tried to pull her inside a minivan, police said.
The Lightfoot administration is offering tax incentives to developers who want to change the “monoculture” of office buildings by converting some to residential use.
He’s pleasant all morning, but once the boozing begins around 4 or 5, wife has to worry that he might snap.
The owner of Chicago’s futures markets has rolled out event contracts tied to leading market statistics.