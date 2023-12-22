Ex-boyfriend of slain Austin woman wanted in connection with her slaying

A search is underway for the ex-boyfriend of an Austin mother who was gunned down in front of her West Side home last week.

Chicago police have requested the public's help locating Kenneth Brown, 44, who is wanted in connection with the Dec. 13 fatal shooting in the 500 block of North Long Avenue.

Maria Roque, 34, was in front of her home that morning, placing her 8-year-old daughter in the back seat of a rental car, when a gunman approached. As she ran away screaming, the man chased her and shot her in her shoulder, chest and thumb.

Family members said Roque’s 14-year-old son witnessed the shooting and tried to revive his mom afterward.

She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Relatives were relieved to learn Brown’s name had been made public Friday, but say they will not feel at peace until he is found.

Roque had been granted an emergency order of protection against Brown on Nov. 7. A week before that, the pair had an argument that turned physical, with Brown grabbing Roque and throwing her to the ground, according to the petition for an order of protection.

Brown also had threatened to burn Roque’s car, break her windows and destroy her belongings, relatives said.

The order of protection barred Brown from contacting Roque in any way, including entering her home, harassing, stalking, or intimidating her, court records show. He was also prohibited from taking their 8-year-old daughter from her care.

That order of protection was extended on Nov. 28. and once again on Dec. 13, the morning of the shooting.

Family members feared Roque would be further harmed by Brown and felt the order of protection was insufficient.

“I know the system failed her,” her twin brother Andres Roque told the Sun-Times Friday. “I know they could have done more than this.”

Court records show Brown violated the order on Dec. 8 when he called Roque, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 12, the day before she was killed.

“They could have got him,” Roque said. “But they didn’t do anything.”

Chicago police officials would not address questions on whether attempts were made to act on the Dec. 12 warrant.

Maria Roque Provided

The Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence has been working with other advocacy organizations to clarify and strengthen laws around orders of protection and firearms.

“It’s enormously frustrating that we’ve lost another valuable member of our community to a completely preventable crime that no one seems interested in preventing,” Amanda Pyron, executive director of the Network, told the Sun-Times.

Last year in Chicago, there were 36 firearm-involved domestic violence homicides and 79 non-fatal domestic violence shootings, according to a Network statement.

Family members called Roque a loving and committed mom of two who had “dreams and aspirations” in her career and was interested in health and wellness.

Roque said Friday both his niece and nephew are in a safe place.

“My priority is to have those kids safe and that’s the only thing right now, until we find him,” he said.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Chicago police have requested anyone who comes into contact with him to dial 9-1-1 immediately and not approach.