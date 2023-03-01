The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

John Lausch announces resignation as U.S. attorney for Northern District of Illinois

The role of interim U.S. attorney will fall to Morris Pasqual, the office’s first assistant U.S. attorney. A search is underway for a successor to Lausch.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE John Lausch announces resignation as U.S. attorney for Northern District of Illinois
merlin_108260192.jpg

U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. speaks to reporters after the R Kelly verdict was announced at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He was appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois by President Donald Trump.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch officially announced his resignation Wednesday, weeks after news of his departure was first made public.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago,” Lausch said in a statement. “I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights.”

Lausch’s resignation is effective March 11. Meanwhile, the role of interim U.S. attorney will now fall to Morris Pasqual, who has been serving as the office’s first assistant U.S. attorney.

“John Lausch has served the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois and the United States with magnificent distinction,” Pasqual said in a statement. “I want to thank John for his tremendous stewardship of the office, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.” 

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Lausch’s plan to leave office back in January. A spokesman for Lausch’s office said then that Lausch planned to take some time off before considering his career options.

Related

Lausch was sworn in as U.S. attorney on Nov. 22, 2017, after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

He will almost certainly be remembered for the blockbuster racketeering indictment brought a year ago against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. That capped a yearslong investigation into old-school Chicago politics that also resulted in the indictment of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and several other public officials.

A related trial, in which four people are accused of trying to bribe Madigan to benefit ComEd, is set to begin March 14. 

It was also under Lausch that former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis (25th) was outed by the Sun-Times as a government mole. Solis’ cooperation predated Lausch, but the evidence he gathered became key to the indictments of Madigan and Burke during Lausch’s tenure.

Though it may take some time for a permanent successor to be chosen, the search is already underway. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said in a statement that they “will work to ensure that the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois will be a person of outstanding qualifications and integrity.”

The office has been dominated by white males, and there have already been calls for diversity when it comes to Lausch’s successor.

Next Up In News
Runoff routes: Vallas and Johnson to map different roads to the mayor’s office
Man facing murder charges in pair of shootings, miles apart, in under an hour last fall
Gurnee man drives into tree while arguing with passenger in Beach Park
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown resigns
Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan
Woman fatally shot in Austin
The Latest
DJTS_S1_FS_35mm_TERLAC_00139R_3000.jpg
Movies and TV
Addictive ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ recalls a ’70s band that’s fictional but totally fascinating
Acting is strong, songs are catchy as rockers reminisce about the days of old.
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_111808306.jpg
Bears
Has Will Anderson become the draft’s only can’t-miss prospect?
The Bears hold the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. Anderson might be the draft’s only can’t-miss prospect, particularly after two arrest warrants were issued for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson celebrate Tuesday night.
News
Runoff routes: Vallas and Johnson to map different roads to the mayor’s office
The newly chosen combatants in Round Two of the mayoral sweepstakes are off and running. And with 34.1% of the vote in Round One, Paul Vallas is clearly the front-runner. Experts say Brandon Johnson must reunite progressives and make better inroads with Black voters to beat him,
By Fran Spielman
 
Rookie Hayden Wesneski throws a pitch during his first spring training start as a Cub, facing the Mariners on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs rotation battle too close to call in first week of spring training games
With rookie Hayden Wesneski’s start against the Mariners on Wednesday, the Cubs made it through the rotation once.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connor Murphy handles the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Team rattled by trades as Luke Richardson preaches togetherness
The coach urged his players to use an overnight stay in Arizona to “create some new bonds” with newly arrived players, but losing Patrick Kane has dented morale in the locker room.
By Ben Pope
 