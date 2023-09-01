The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Multiple gunshots fired after Mount Carmel-Morgan Park football game

Witnesses said several shots were fired outside of Mount Carmel after the Caravan beat Morgan Park.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Multiple gunshots fired after Mount Carmel-Morgan Park football game
Police tape outside of Mount Carmel after gun shots were fired following a football game between Morgan Park and Mount Carmel.

Police tape outside of Mount Carmel after gun shots were fired following a football game between Morgan Park and Mount Carmel.a

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Morgan Park coach Chris James and his team were heading to their bus Friday after their game at Mount Carmel High School when they heard several gunshots.

“We were walking in the other direction but you could see everyone running,” James said.

One witness saw two gunmen fleeing the scene near the high school, at 6410 S. Dante Ave.

“They were running right past my car,” said the witness, a journalist there to cover the game.

“I closed my computer so they wouldn’t see the light. There’s a stretcher out now and the streets are blocked off.”

Mount Carmel, the top-ranked high school football team in the area, beat Morgan Park 22-10. The shots were heard about 35 minutes after the game ended, according to James.

Next Up In News
Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
Chicago’s Bill Pinkney, first Black mariner to sail the globe solo, dead at 87
Labor Day a time to kick back, relax — and remember the heroes of the past and the tumultous road behind
Wendella Boats owner Bob Borgstrom, captain of sightseeing cruises on the Chicago River, dead at 89
Sliman Bensmaia, rocker, University of Chicago researcher whose work helped restore touch to people with prosthetic limbs, dead at 49
Stray bullet theory pushed by White Sox has 73-year history in nation’s ballparks
The Latest
Lincoln-Way East’s DJ Richardson catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
High School Football
Lincoln-Way East beats Batavia in a thriller
The No. 2 Griffins’ defense stopped No. 3 Batavia’s two-point conversion attempt with eight seconds left to win 14-13.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting
The man, 34, was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone inside a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Tigers_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
New White Sox general manager Chris Getz addresses team
In the clubhouse before the game, Getz projected optimism and outlined organizational expectations.
By James Fegan
 
082923_Sky_at_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sparks’ mishaps put Sky back in driver’s seat
Under interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, the Sky have gone 8-12 with two losing streaks of four games or more.
By Annie Costabile
 
Capt. Bill Pinkney, the first African American to sail the world solo, died Thursday. He was 87.
Obituaries
Chicago’s Bill Pinkney, first Black mariner to sail the globe solo, dead at 87
The history-making sailor who grew up on Chicago’s South Side was the first Black man inducted into the Sailing Hall of Fame, but insisted he was an “ordinary man.”
By Violet Miller
 