Multiple gunshots fired after Mount Carmel-Morgan Park football game

Morgan Park coach Chris James and his team were heading to their bus Friday after their game at Mount Carmel High School when they heard several gunshots.

“We were walking in the other direction but you could see everyone running,” James said.

One witness saw two gunmen fleeing the scene near the high school, at 6410 S. Dante Ave.

“They were running right past my car,” said the witness, a journalist there to cover the game.

“I closed my computer so they wouldn’t see the light. There’s a stretcher out now and the streets are blocked off.”

Mount Carmel, the top-ranked high school football team in the area, beat Morgan Park 22-10. The shots were heard about 35 minutes after the game ended, according to James.