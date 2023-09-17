Loop street closures remain as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue
Incoming traffic to the Loop was blocked off “for public safety reasons” related to car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day.
Large parts of the Loop were closed again Saturday night “for public safety reasons” related to car caravans of people celebrating Mexican Independence Day.
Incoming traffic was closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street and from Division to 18th streets, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
But the caravans made their way into the Loop anyway, with vehicles donning Mexican flags, passengers standing through sunroofs and drivers honking horns.
“Residents who live or work in the affected area and all critical care workers will be allowed access at one of the access points,” which include the following, according to the OEMC:
- Halsted and Division streets
- Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue
- Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard
- Halsted and Madison streets
- Halsted Street and Jackson Boulevard
- Division Street and LaSalle Drive
- Roosevelt Road and Union Avenue
- 18th and State streets
- 18th Street and Michigan Avenue
- 18th Street and Indiana Avenue
The city agency said earlier Saturday no further street closures would be ordered “unless deemed necessary for public safety reasons.”
“As tens of thousands of residents are coming together to celebrate and embrace Mexico’s rich heritage and independence, the City must remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those participating in celebratory activities as well as first responders and medical workers in the affected areas,” the OEMC said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The agency said it continues to coordinate with the Chicago Police Department throughout the weekend “to manage traffic and public safety,” adding that “staged city assets will remain in place if any activities begin to escalate.”
Some CTA buses also were rerouted in the Loop “due to Mexican Independence Day Festivities,” the transportation agency said.
It wasn’t clear when the street closures would reopen or when buses would resume, but Friday night’s closures weren’t reopened until 2:30 a.m. Saturday.