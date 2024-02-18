The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
News Chicago Chinatown

Chinatown rings in the Year of the Dragon with the 112th Lunar New Year parade: ‘This year will be special’

The parade — featuring traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, decorated floats and marching bands — wove through Chinatown from 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue to Cermak Road and Archer Avenue.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
LUNARPARADE-021924-07.JPGA dragon is danced around during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A dragon is danced around during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Revelers packed the narrow streets of Chinatown on Sunday for the 112th annual Lunar New Year parade, ringing in the Year of the Dragon.

The neighborhood was decorated with red lanterns and colorful dragons. Restaurants, shops and cafes up and down the bustling streets were packed with paradegoers and had lines out the door.

Martha Hoske brought her two kids to the parade. It was their first time coming to a Lunar New Year celebration, though the Elgin residents often enjoy visiting Chinatown. The family planned on grabbing a bite to eat and boba tea once the parade was over.

“I had no idea what to expect, but this is very cool,” Hoske said, “especially all the dragons.”

Lion dancers make their way down Wentworth Avenue during Sunday’s Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade. The neighborhood was decorated with festive red banners, the sidewalks were packed and lines stretched outside cafes, shops and restaurants.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Her 3-year-old son, Miles, sat on her shoulders and was in awe of the sights and sounds of the parade. Her 9-year-old daughter, Jenevieve, planted herself at the front row of the crowd to watch the floats go by. Jenevieve enjoys visiting the neighborhood to shop for anything Hello Kitty.

“She just loves Chinatown,” Hoske said.

The parade — featuring traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, decorated floats and marching bands — wove through Chinatown from 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue to Cermak Road and Archer Avenue. Though it was a chilly day, attendees basked in the cloudless, sunny afternoon as they wished one another a happy new year.

“Our diverse, dynamic city thrives when we celebrate our cultures and we take part in celebrations like this,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the start of the parade.

Other politicians in attendance included Alds. David Moore (17th) and Nicole Lee (11th) — whose wards include Chinatown; Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.; and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

LUNARPARADE-021924-16 (1).JPG A parade goer tries to catch candy during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A child tries to catch candy thrown at the Chinatown Lunar New Year parade. The weather was chilly, but attendees basked in the cloudless, sunny afternoon as they wished one another gung hay fat choi, or happy new year.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“I’m so proud that we are celebrating the Year of the Dragon because I was born in the Year of the Dragon. And that year symbolizes strength and courage and determination, all the qualities that resonate with what I like to call 'the soul of Chicago,'” Johnson said.

University of Chicago law students Mark Liang, Myriam Deckmyn and Sebastian Peters came out to see the parade after reading about it on Facebook. All three are international students studying at the university for a year.

Liang is from northern China, and Sunday’s parade was his first time attending a Lunar New Year celebration in the U.S. He said most everything about the parade was different from the celebrations he’s used to back home.

Members of the parade make their way down Wentworth during the Lunar New Year Chinatown Parade in Chinatown, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-TimesLUNARPARADE-021924-14.JPG

Salesforce team members make their way down Wentworth during Sunday’s Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

For example, marching bands don’t perform during new year celebrations in China, that’s special to Chicago, Liang said. The dragons and lions and painted masks are more in line with a traditional celebration, which Deckmyn, who is from Brussels, Belgium, said was her favorite part of the parade.

But Liang wasn’t bothered by the differences; he said the most important part of celebrating the new year is bringing people together.

“The essence of celebrating the Chinese New Year is that people are united. People gather together, no matter what we are doing, it’s just important to be together and be united,” Liang said.

The dragon is special in Chinese culture because it symbolizes power, happiness and good fortune, Liang explained.

“I think it's more important than any other year in Chinese traditional culture,” he said. “This year will be special.”

