Saturday, March 2, 2024
News Crime Chicago Lawn

Hundreds honor Chicago cop killed in line of duty with street dedication in West Lawn

The officer was killed a year ago as he pursued a suspect while responding to a domestic incident.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Hundreds honor Chicago cop killed in line of duty with street dedication in West Lawn
Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, sits with her family, as they hold a street sign named in honor of officer Vásquez Lasso at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn.| Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, sits with her family Saturday as they hold a street sign named in honor of her son at the corner of Marquette Road and Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds gathered Saturday at a West Lawn street corner to honor a Chicago police officer killed a year earlier in the line of duty while chasing after a suspect.

Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled an honorary street sign for Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, telling the large crowd of family, friends and police supporters that the dedication would "ensure Officer Vasquez-Lasso’s life and service will never be forgotten."

“The street dedication will be a reminder to all Chicagoans of his bravery, dedication and what it means to be a police officer in this city," Johnson said.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was fatally shot on March 1 last year in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect he had pursued to the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, near Sawyer Elementary School.

Steven Montano, 19, who was also wounded in the shooting, faces a first-degree murder charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

Officers were responding to a report that Montano brandished a gun during an argument with his girlfriend and were led on a foot pursuit, according to Cook County prosecutors, who also allege Montano can be seen turning and firing at Vasquez-Lasso on the officer's body-worn camera.

The street sign dedicated to Vasquez-Lasso sits near where the officer lived and about two miles south of the shooting that took his life.

An American flag and a sign dedicated to police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso are seen at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled the street sign, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An American flag was raised at a sign dedication Saturday to honor Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vasquez-Lasso was remembered by loved ones at the dedication as an exceptional student and salsa dancer.

“He had a bright future ahead of him and left an indelible mark,” said Vasquez-Lasso’s cousin and fellow CPD officer Jhon Vasquez. “A true hero, he will be remembered not only because he wore an officer’s badge but because of his smile and unwavering love for his family, friends and the community he served.”

Saturday's dedication was held amid the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Officer Ella French and wounding her partner Carlos Yanez during a 2021 traffic stop in West Englewood.

The trial, which had featured graphic body camera footage, has drawn attention to the dangers police face responding to calls for service.

Yanez attended the dedication, sitting in the front row with his wife and child.

“There will always be people like Areanah Preston, Ella French and Andres Mauricio Vasquez-Lasso who continue to fight so that we may have a safer world,” said Victor Vasquez, Vasquez-Lasso’s cousin. “It is up to us to engrave them forever in the depths of our hearts for the eternal gratitude we have for them.”

Preston was killed last May after exchanging gunfire with armed robbers who followed her home after she finished working her shift as a police officer.

Vasquez-Lasso is survived by his wife, Milena, as well as his mother, father and sister.

From left: Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso’s dad Rodrigo Vasquez, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Lasso’s mom Rocio Lasso and 8th District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne clap as the street sign for Vásquez Lasso is unveiled at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

From left: Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s father, Rodrigo Vasquez; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson; Lasso’s mother Rocio Lasso; and Chicago Lawn District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Victor Vásquez (second from left), who is Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso’s cousin, stands with 8th District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne and police Supt. Larry Snelling at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of Vásquez Lasso, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Victor Vásquez (second from left), Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s cousin, stands with Chicago Lawn District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne and police Supt. Larry Snelling.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling hugs Carlos Yanez, the former partner of slain officer Ella French, at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling hugs Carlos Yanez, the former partner of slain officer Ella French.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso’s father Rodrigo Vásquez holds a street sign named after his son at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled the street sign, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso’s father, Rodrigo Vasquez, holds a street sign dedicated to his son’s service.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling hugs Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso at West Marquette Road and South Lawndale Avenue in West Lawn, where officials and family members unveiled a street sign named in honor of Vásquez Lasso, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Vásquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2023 allegedly by Steven Montano, who pleaded not guilty, in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue while Vasquez-Lasso responded to a domestic violence call. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling hugs Rocio Lasso, mother of police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

