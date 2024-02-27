Tears and shock as jurors view last moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life

Jurors watched graphic footage of the final moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life as the trial began Tuesday for the man accused of shooting her and her partner during an August 2021 traffic stop.

Several members of the jury appeared shaken as they watched footage from Officer Joshua Blas’s body-worn camera showing French lying in a gutter near her squad car and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, lying on his back nearby.

One juror wiped tears from her eyes. Another closed her eyes briefly, but tightly, as video showed officers move Yanez, his face covered in blood, to the back of a squad car to rush him to the hospital.

French never moved after falling to the ground, according to the video.

She was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to her head. Yanez was shot several times but survived, though he will be “permanently disabled,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Clark told jurors.

“I’m sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial,” Clark had warned in his opening statement as the trial began for Emonte Morgan, 23.

Morgan is accused of opening fire on French and Yanez while the officers were conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7, 2021.

“Why? Why did this happen?” Clark asked the jury. “It’s because the defendant had a gun in his waistband and he didn’t want to get arrested.”

The video played in court showed the officers pulling over a Honda SUV driven by Emonte Morgan’s brother, Eric Morgan, after the officers’ computer alerts them the car’s registration is expired.

Emonte Morgan (left) and Eric Morgan Chicago police

French, Yanez and Blas approach the car, eventually asking the brothers and Eric Morgan’s then-girlfriend to step out of the car after they see what they believe is open alcohol.

French is seen patting down Eric Morgan when he suddenly pulls away and takes off running. Blas quickly pursues him.

At the same time, Yanez was repeatedly telling Emonte Morgan to put his phone away and to set down a cup he was holding. Morgan refused and there was a struggle, with Yanez’s camera pressed close between the two men.

Prosecutors say Morgan pulled out his gun during the struggle and fired. French’s camera was recording as she came around the back of the Honda to help Yanez. She screams and her camera tilts toward the sky as she falls on her back.

Prosecutors say Morgan also shot Yanez and then fired at Blas, who returned fire and wounded Morgan.

Morgan, wearing a light blue sweater over a collared shirt, watched the video intently but showed no reaction.

His attorneys appeared to suggest in their opening statements that Blas was the only person to fire a gun that night.

But a still image from Blas’s body-worn camera appears to show Morgan pointing a gun at Blas before firing. Blas then shot back, striking Morgan twice.

Morgan ran off and allegedly handed the gun to his brother before collapsing in the street. Eric Morgan was taken into custody in a backyard nearby as “good Samaritans” directed police to the gun, which was found dropped nearby, prosecutors say.