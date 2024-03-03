Man killed in Chicago Lawn hit and run
A man was in the street in the 3100 block of West Marquette Avenue on Sunday morning when a dark-colored SUV hit him and continued driving westbound, police said. No one is in custody.
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Chicago Lawn early Sunday morning.
A man was in the street in the 3100 block of West Marquette Avenue when a dark-colored SUV — which police believe may be a 2020-2024 Audi Q6 or Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport — hit the man and continued driving westbound, police said.
The man was found dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
