Sunday, March 3, 2024
Man killed in Chicago Lawn hit and run

A man was in the street in the 3100 block of West Marquette Avenue on Sunday morning when a dark-colored SUV hit him and continued driving westbound, police said. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Chicago Lawn early Sunday morning.

A man was in the street in the 3100 block of West Marquette Avenue when a dark-colored SUV — which police believe may be a 2020-2024 Audi Q6 or Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport — hit the man and continued driving westbound, police said.

The man was found dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

