The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
News Chicago

Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side

The 40th and 48th Wards and surrounding neighborhoods may notice more officers, police helicopter.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side

A Chicago Police mobile command center on Friday waits at Broadway and Thorndale avenues in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Residents may notice an increased police presence in some North Side neighborhoods over the weekend in response to a trend of armed robberies, according to police and alderpeople.

More patrols, a command van and police helicopter have been deployed to the 48th Ward in Edgewater, according to a post from Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please be aware that this increased police activity is precautionary and there is no need to be alarmed," the post reads.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) also notified residents about the increased police presence, saying the police mission was implemented in response to recent armed robberies in the area.

The initiative comes as robberies in the Lincoln and Rogers Park police districts have roughly doubled so far this year compared to the same time last year from 42 to 86. Carjackings in both districts have slightly increased in the past year from 210 to 236, according to police data.

Next Up In News
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly
Arrest made after sexual assault in Calumet Heights
Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve
1 dead, 1 wounded in Little Village shooting
CPD officer shoots dog; officer injured in Roseland
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, March 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CFD-05 (1).JPG
News
4 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Beverly
A woman driving a Honda SUV northbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue tried to make a left turn and was hit by a Chevy SUV, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg
News
Arrest made after sexual assault in Calumet Heights
Police responded to reports of an ongoing sexual assault and found a person allegedly assaulting and beating a 24-year-old woman. The person was arrested and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-03 at 10.23.15 PM.png
News
Crews battle wildfire at Tinley Park nature preserve
Forest preserve staff worked with Tinley Park firefighters Saturday to put down a brush fire at Bobolink Meadow Land and Water Reserve, putting the fire out by 5:30, a forest preserve spokesperson said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-03 at 8.57.38 PM.png
White Sox
New Sox Kevin Pillar has a lot to play for this season
Outfielder needs 100 more days to reach the 10-year mark
By Mark Gonzales
 