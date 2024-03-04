Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side

Residents may notice an increased police presence in some North Side neighborhoods over the weekend in response to a trend of armed robberies, according to police and alderpeople.

More patrols, a command van and police helicopter have been deployed to the 48th Ward in Edgewater, according to a post from Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please be aware that this increased police activity is precautionary and there is no need to be alarmed," the post reads.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) also notified residents about the increased police presence, saying the police mission was implemented in response to recent armed robberies in the area.

The initiative comes as robberies in the Lincoln and Rogers Park police districts have roughly doubled so far this year compared to the same time last year from 42 to 86. Carjackings in both districts have slightly increased in the past year from 210 to 236, according to police data.