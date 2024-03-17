2 injured in multi-vehicle West Town crash

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in West Town early Sunday morning, according to police.

Two cars were traveling in opposite directions in the 1500 block of West Augusta Avenue about 1:53 a.m. when one of the vehicles swerved into the path of other and they collided head on, police said. The second vehicle then crashed into two parked vehicles.

One of the people in the car that was hit was taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said. The passenger of the first vehicle was also taken to a hospital in fair condition, though the driver wasn’t at the scene when police arrived.

No citations have been issued.

