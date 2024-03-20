The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
News Chicago Crime

Woman found dead in Englewood alley

Officers found the woman, whose age wasn’t known, just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of South Justine Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found dead in Englewood alley
Crime scene tape.

Police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday morning in an alley in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

A woman was found dead Wednesday morning in an alley in Englewood.

Officers found the woman's body just after 10:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Justine Street, where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. Her age wasn’t known.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, and autopsy results are pending.

Next Up In News
Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinance
M. Emmet Walsh, character actor from ‘Blood Simple,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ dies at 88
Person killed in shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Man sought in Rogers Park bank robbery
Winner of Cook County state’s attorney race may not be decided until end of the week — or later
Defiant Brandon Johnson vows to keep fighting after ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum falls short
The Latest
Kevin Korchinski
Blackhawks
For Blackhawks’ young players, building strength, tenacity is top priority moving forward
Kevin Korchinski has become the case study for Luke Richardson’s message to Hawks rookies about getting tougher and meaner, and Korchinski tried his best to do so during an intense practice Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Clayton Harris III speaks at his election night party at Taste 222 in the West Loop, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Eileen O’Neill Burke waits to walk on stage at her election night watch party at the RPM event space in River North, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Elections
Winner of Cook County state’s attorney race may not be decided until end of the week — or later
As many as 100,000 votes or more are still to be counted in the close race, including votes cast in 20 Chicago precincts and mail-in ballots.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Diamondbacks White Sox Baseball, Michael Soroka
Michael Soroka looks part of No. 2 starter
Soroka pitches four innings of one-run ball in final Cactus League start
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers questions from the press after a City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Elections
Defiant Brandon Johnson vows to keep fighting after ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum falls short
But under repeated questioning after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the mayor refused to say exactly what he would do to continue that fight. Nor would he say whether he would try to search elsewhere for more revenue.
By Fran Spielman
 
Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. Thursday, March 30, 2016. Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times
City Hall
Judge tosses sexual harassment lawsuit against former top cop in Chicago, says evidence fell short
“The unfortunate reality is that relationships between supervisors and subordinates can be fraught,” U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo wrote. “It may well be that Donald in fact did not want or enjoy her relationship with Johnson. The problem is one of proof.”
By Jon Seidel
 