Friday, April 5, 2024
News Chicago Englewood

Chicago police officer, 4 others hospitalized after car crash in Englewood

The officer suffered a back injury and was listed in good condition. Four other people were taken to a hospital for observation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD_08.JPG

A Chicago Police Department squad car was westbound in the 700 block of West 59th Street when an eastbound car tried turning left onto Union Avenue, colliding with the squad car, Chicago police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer was injured and four others hospitalized after a car crash Friday in Englewood.

A Chicago Police Department squad car was westbound in the 700 block of West 59th Street about 6:50 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound car tried turning left onto Union Avenue, colliding with the squad car, Chicago police said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition with a back injury, police said.

The driver and three passengers of the other car were taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center for observation, police said.

Citations were pending, police said.

No other information had been released Friday night.

