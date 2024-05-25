Man dead in multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in Englewood

A man was killed and two teens were among several injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car Friday night in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., a vehicle speeding in the east lane of the 1600 block of West 59th Street ran a red light and struck two vehicles at the intersection, according to Chicago police.

A passenger of the striking vehicle, in his late 20s, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a spinal fracture and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, officials said, along with a 16-year-old girl in good condition with a broken femur. They’d been in the striking vehicle.

A fourth passenger in the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to the U. of C. in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said six other people in other vehicles were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

The driver of the striking vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled the scene and a firearm was recovered from inside, officials said.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.