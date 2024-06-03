The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Juneteenth now celebrated for entire month of June in Cook County

State and county politicians kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Monday at Malcolm X College.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Juneteenth now celebrated for entire month of June in Cook County
Barbara Deer, executive director of Juneteenth Illinois, speaks at a news conference at Malcom X College on Monday, June 3.

Barbara Deer, executive director of the nonprofit Juneteenth Illinois, speaks at a news conference on Monday at Malcom X College.

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

As Juneteenth approaches, a local nonprofit wants the holiday to be about celebrating the liberation of enslaved Black people and uplifting Chicago’s underserved youth on the South and West sides.

The holiday marks a historic moment from 159 years ago and will be officially celebrated in Cook County for the fourth time on June 19.

Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19, honors the day when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed — two years after the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation.

State and county politicians and local leaders kicked off Juneteenth celebrations on Monday at Malcolm X College.

“If you understand what Juneteenth is really about, you know that Juneteenth is about freedom,” said Barbara Deer, executive director of Juneteenth Illinois, a nonprofit that commemorates the holiday and publicizes celebrations across the state. The organization also awards scholarships to college freshmen from the South and West sides.

Deer’s husband is Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, who led the push to make Juneteenth a holiday. The day was officially made a paid county holiday in 2020. Chicago and Illinois followed suit and made Juneteenth a paid holiday for city and state employees in June 2021.

In April, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution declaring the entire month of June a celebration of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth represents a bridge,” Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry told the crowd on Monday. “It’s a bridge between our past, it’s a bridge which binds our present and it is the bridge that will take us to our future and it is a future which I truly believe can be boundless.”

Juneteenth Illinois will be holding two celebrations in Cook County later this month: a reception on June 14 honoring the recipients of the organization’s Juneteenth college scholarships and a daylong event on June 22 with panels discussing equity in education, entrepreneurship, criminal justice and health care.

Juneteenth Illinois gives out scholarships and provides mentoring to college freshmen from the South and West sides. At the reception later this month, $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 students.

“We have some bright young scholars here on the West Side of Chicago and on the South Side of Chicago who are doing some incredible work,” State Sen. Lakesia Collins said on Monday. “That is because of the village that we are creating and investing in those young people.”

Romell Franklin Jr., a rising junior at Morehouse College from the West Side, received a $1,500 scholarship from the organization during his freshman year. Since then, he’s served as a mentor to new scholarship recipients.

“This scholarship was way more than just a check,” Franklin said. “this beautiful service that they’re doing for our community and our people is actually great and it’s something that you don’t see a lot of.”

As a recipient, Franklin loved the chance to receive monthly mentorship from Juneteenth Illinois and to connect with fellow students.

While the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, it wasn’t enforced in many places until two years later when the Civil War ended. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth Illinois publishes a calendar with Juneteenth events throughout June and organizers are encouraged to submit their celebrations to be posted on the group’s website.

Upcoming Events

Next Up In News
Burbank man accused of wielding wasp spray at Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
Inquilinos de Pilsen demandan a propietario, alegando represalias y falta de reparaciones
Rainbow flag raised over Daley Plaza to celebrate Pride Month and ‘unity and solidarity’
Cuatro heridos graves después de una pelea que acabó en tiroteo en Belmont Cragin
Lion cub euthanized at Lincoln Park Zoo because of spinal condition: 'There are no words'
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as first female president
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Inquilinos de Pilsen demandan a propietario, alegando represalias y falta de reparaciones
El jueves, los inquilinos se reunieron frente a las oficinas de First Western Properties para anunciar la demanda. Inmediatamente después, un inquilino recibió una notificación de no renovación de su contrato. Los inquilinos afirman que la empresa hizo caso omiso de las peticiones para solucionar las goteras, la falta de calefacción y el moho.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
People walk into the Chicago West Illinois Secretary of State Facility’s department of motor vehicle services building on the West Side, Saturday, June 1, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Una multitud de adolescentes del área de Chicago acuden a los DMV para citas exclusivas de verano
El centro de servicios al conductor del lado oeste ubicado en 5301 W. Lexington St. vio una multitud de adolescentes el sábado temprano, el primer día de ampliación de citas exclusivas para adolescentes.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum addresses supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
México elige a Claudia Sheinbaum como su primera presidenta
La climatóloga y exjefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México dijo la noche del domingo que sus dos competidores le llamaron concediéndole la victoria.
By María Verza | AP  and Mark Stevenson | AP
 
A Pride flag is raised in Daley Plaza in the Loop after a press conference to kick off Pride Month, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
LGBTQ+
Rainbow flag raised over Daley Plaza to celebrate Pride Month and ‘unity and solidarity’
Mayor Brandon Johnson and other local officials spoke of Chicago’s historically prominent role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, while acknowledging recent threats to that progress.
By David Struett
 
The new seats in the Music Box Theatre's main auditorium will be the same style, but not as creaky and lumpy.
Movies and TV
Music Box Theatre to close main auditorium for 3 weeks of rehab
Smaller spaces in the Lake View moviehouse will remain open during an upgrade of seats, lighting, floor and more.
By Darel Jevens
 