Sunday, June 23, 2024
Buckingham Fountain running again after protesters dye water red

The Park District announced about 11 a.m. Sunday that the fountain — which contains 1.5 million gallons of water — had been cleared of the dye and turned back on.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Buckingham Fountain

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Buckingham Fountain was operating again, one day after protesters dyed the water red and spray-painted pro-Palestinian messages on the ground nearby, the Chicago Park District said.

Witnesses said they saw the water being drained into Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon, when the jets were turned off, though visitors had still been allowed in the area around the fountain.

Buckingham Fountain Gaza war protest
The water at Buckingham Fountain was dyed red overnight in an apparent protest of the war in Gaza. | Colin Hinkle
Red dye is released into Lake Michigan
Red dye is released into Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon near Grant Park. Buckingham Fountain was closed after the pool water was dyed red in an apparent protest of the war in Gaza. | Colin Hinkle
Buckingham Fountain Gaza war protest
Red dye is released into Lake Michigan

While in operation, the iconic fountain produces a water display for 20 minutes every hour from 9 a.m. until its last display around 10:55 p.m. During the display, a center jet shoots water to a height of 150 feet into the air.

