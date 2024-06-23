Buckingham Fountain running again after protesters dye water red

Buckingham Fountain was operating again, one day after protesters dyed the water red and spray-painted pro-Palestinian messages on the ground nearby, the Chicago Park District said.

The Park District announced about 11 a.m. Sunday that the fountain — which contains 1.5 million gallons of water — had been cleared of the dye and turned back on.

Witnesses said they saw the water being drained into Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon, when the jets were turned off, though visitors had still been allowed in the area around the fountain.

The water at Buckingham Fountain was dyed red overnight in an apparent protest of the war in Gaza. | Colin Hinkle 1 of 2 Red dye is released into Lake Michigan on Saturday afternoon near Grant Park. Buckingham Fountain was closed after the pool water was dyed red in an apparent protest of the war in Gaza. | Colin Hinkle 2 of 2

While in operation, the iconic fountain produces a water display for 20 minutes every hour from 9 a.m. until its last display around 10:55 p.m. During the display, a center jet shoots water to a height of 150 feet into the air.