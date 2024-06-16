The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Search continues for missing 'Playpen' boater

A 58-year-old man fell into Lake Michigan in the Playpen on Saturday, police said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
screen-shot-2022-08-17-at-5-35-45-pm.png

File photo of the Playpen in Chicago

Crews continue to search for a boater who went missing Saturday in the Playpen near Oak Street Beach.

The 58-year-old fell off a boat and into Lake Michigan about 4:20 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive and didn’t resurface, Chicago police said.

Divers searched the area Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, and the investigation is still active, police said.

Tucked in an enclave between Oak Street and Ohio Street beaches, the Playpen is a popular party spot for boaters on summer weekends in Chicago. The location has experienced its share of high-profile incidents in recent years.

Last July, a woman was killed and six people were rescued when a boat hit a breakwall near the Playpen. In August 2022, a woman’s feet were severed in a boating accident.

A week after that incident a man’s body was pulled from the lake in the Playpen area.

