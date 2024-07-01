The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 1, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

3 piping plover chicks hatch at Montrose Beach

The chicks hatched Sunday at Montrose Beach days after another trio of plovers hatched in Waukegan.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 piping plover chicks hatch at Montrose Beach
Three piping plover chicks hatched June 30 at the Montrose Beach Dunes

Three piping plover chicks hatched Sunday at the Montrose Beach Dunes.

Chicago Piping Plover Watch

Three piping plover chicks belonging to Imani and Searocket have hatched at Montrose Beach, according to the Chicago Bird Alliance.

The chicks hatched Sunday at the Montrose Beach days after another trio of plovers hatched in Waukegan.

The chicks hatched roughly a month after the first egg was found in a protected area of Montrose Beach.

The Chicago Park District asks that patrons help keep the newly hatched chicks, the nest and remaining egg safe by respecting closed area boundaries, keeping dogs on leashes, and taking trash with them at the end of their beach visit.

Imani was hatched at Montrose Beach in 2021, an offspring of the piping plovers Monty and Rose. Searocket, a captive-reared chick, was released at Montrose Beach in July 2023.

Piping plovers had disappeared from Illinois beaches around 1955, and the first chicks since then hatched in 2019 at Montrose Beach. The bird species is still considered endangered in the Great Lakes region.

Chicks hatch throughout the month of June and into July, according to Great Lakes Piping Plovers.

Next Up In News
Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
Police order ‘mass arrest’ in Lake View hours after Pride Parade
Shooting on CTA bus on South Side kills man, wounds bus driver
Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Clock has started on 5-year plan that'll raise wages for Chicago's tipped workers
Man shot, wounded in Roseland
The Latest
crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Roseland
Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of West 113th Street found a 34-year-old man sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his left ear Sunday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My search for dates since losing my wife has been a disaster
Grieving man can’t find intelligent women on a matchmaking site, only gold diggers and potential hookups.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
20190706_Lake_River_Front_mm219_1.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Don't litter Chicago River with digital signs
Our city leaders should take care not to pit economic growth against the value of nature and environmental health.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Diners eat outside on a sidewalk patio in River North as pedestrians walk past.
Small Business
Clock has started on 5-year plan that'll raise wages for Chicago's tipped workers
Starting Monday, the tipped minimum wage is increasing from $9.48 per hour to $11.02. Wages for tipped workers will rise annually until 2028, to reach parity with the city’s standard minimum wage.
By Amy Yee
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 1, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 