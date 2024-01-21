Man, 35, killed in Washington Heights hit-and-run
The driver of a gray Dodge Durango struck the 35-year-old as he crossed the street in the 700 block of West 95th Street, according to police.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side.
About 2:30 a.m., someone driving a gray Dodge Durango struck the 35-year-old as he was crossing the street in the 700 block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.
The driver did not stop and the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, police said. He has not yet been identified.
The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
