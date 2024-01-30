The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

3 arrested for telling migrants to shoplift in exchange for fake IDs, sheriff says

A trio of Mexican nationals had been directing recent Venezuelan migrants to steal from Magnificent Miles stores in exchange for ID cards that would allow them to get a job, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says.

By  David Struett
   
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said his office has uncovered an ID fraud scheme where migrants were told to shoplift in exchange for cards that would allow them to work.

Dave Struett/Sun-Times

The Cook County sheriff’s office has arrested the leaders of an alleged identity fraud ring that targeted migrants and fueled a rise in downtown retail theft.

Three Mexican nationals had directed recent Venezuelan migrants to steal items from Magnificent Mile stores in exchange for identity cards that would allow them to get jobs, Sheriff Tom Dart said Tuesday.

Police discovered the pattern after speaking to dozens of migrants with nearly identical stories, Dart said.

“They were being either told to steal things to get money, or specifically directed to steal specific things ... to either buy or trade for Social Security cards or American permanent residency cards,” Dart said.

The ID fraud ring is a sign of a bigger problem, Dart said.

“We have no illusions that this is the only one going on out there,” he said.

More migrants are being arrested every month for retail theft in River North, Dart said. Monthly arrests were in the single digits a year ago, but have risen to 92 migrant arrests for shoplifting in December, according to the sheriff’s office. That number is expected to keep rising.

“The numbers are staggering,” Dart said. “They’re increasing exponentially every month.”

The ID fraud ring was uncovered as part of the sheriff’s office’s investigations begun three years ago in response to rising retail theft and other crimes in the downtown area, he said.

After noticing the pattern of migrants shoplifting in exchange for IDs, the sheriff’s police began undercover operations. In a couple of weeks, police were buying the phony ID cards themselves, Dart said. The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant last week that uncovered nearly 500 fraudulent IDs, he said.

The three alleged ringleaders were charged with felony counts of duplicating identity cards. Dart said the trio had been carrying on the scheme “for some time.”

The sheriff’s office identified them as Facundo Donato Meneses-Garcia, 51, Francisco Javier Otero-Rosas, 42, and Keneth Jareth Ulloa-Rodriguez, 19, all of the 2700 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village.

The ID cards were being sold to migrants for about $150 apiece, Dart said. In some cases, the stolen goods were given to the ringleaders, he said. In others, the migrants were told to sell the stolen items and hand over the money.

The crime ring was different than other types of high-end retail theft that have hit downtown shops, Dart said. In these cases, migrants were told to steal less-expensive items, like deodorant, from pharmacies and other stores, Dart said.

The theft ring highlights larger issues regarding the migrant crisis, Dart said, including how to get them work permits.

“A lot of these folks are purely trying to steal so they can get IDs so they can get a job so they can make some money .... This complex issue that people in Washington talk a great deal about needs to be addressed for multiple reasons, but not the least of which, it’s impacting our local communities,” Dart said.

More than 35,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since the fall of 2022, according to city officials. Nearly 14,000 of them are staying in city-run shelters.

“I would love to tell you this is in a rearview mirror now,” Dart said. “But now there’s a really vulnerable group of people being approached, saying this is your ticket. It’s not going away.”

