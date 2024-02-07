The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
News Beverly

South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces grand marshal

The 46th annual parade along Western Avenue will be held March 17.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
SHARE South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade announces grand marshal
A man dressed as a leprechaun waves to the crowd during the South Side Irish St. Parick’s Day Parade along Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood, Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Ronald McDonald House is the grand marshal of the 2024 South Side Irish St. Parick’s Day Parade.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana will be the grand marshal of the 2024 South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal was announced Wednesday against a backdrop of live bagpipe music at the Smith Village Community Room. The Smith Village retirement community is the parade’s honoree.

The 46th annual parade begins at noon March 17 at 103rd Street and Western Avenue. The parade will make its way through the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, ending at 115th Street and Western Avenue.

The first Ronald McDonald House in Chicago opened in 1977. The organization now operates six Ronald McDonald Houses and four Ronald McDonald Family Rooms across the Chicago area. The organization has helped more than 150,000 families whose children were undergoing treatment at nearby facilities. It also operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile program, which provides vaccinations, food, medical treatment and more to children in underserved areas. 

“We are inspired to have them lead our annual march down Western Avenue sharing the needs of so many families they serve,” parade committee chair Marianne Rowan Leslie said in the release.

In honor of the parade, Ronald McDonald House Charities is selling “Get Shamrock’d” yard sign kits for $125. 

The Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16, from Columbus Drive and Balbo Street. The parade is sponsored by Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 UA. The grand marshal is Peter O’Brien Sr., president and CEO of MADO Management.

Next Up In News
Judge rules Illinois challenge to Donald Trump’s candidacy won’t be delayed
Oops? County property tax bills misstated Chicago’s pension debt by more than $37 billion: ‘S--- happens’
Cook County Jail population has shrunk dramatically, but costs have not. Why?
Antisemitic messages left on cars in Lincoln Park
City snafu allows protest at Democratic Convention’s front gate — when whole world is watching
Samantha Jean Gasca, Illinois Senate 19th District
The Latest
A photo of Cook County Jail.
Politics
Cook County Jail population has shrunk dramatically, but costs have not. Why?
Sheriff Tom Dart cites pay hikes for corrections employees and the expense of managing detainees with addiction or health issues. We analyzed the numbers.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 
Hernán Hernández (left) and Jorge Hernández of the band Los Tigres del Norte pictured in 2016. Chicago is the third stop on their “Siempre contigo” tour on Feb. 10.
Music
Los Tigres del Norte returning to their beloved Chicago on latest tour
The “jefes” of norteño music have been making music in Chicago for four decades.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears cheer at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears season-ticket prices going up for 2024
The increases will average 8%, with a range of 6.2% to 11.3%, president Kevin Warren said in a letter to season-ticket holders.
By Mark Potash
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Crime
Antisemitic messages left on cars in Lincoln Park
Multiple “signage and flyers” were found on parked vehicles Tuesday about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100-2200 block of North Magnolia Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Chicago skyline rises up far behind the United Center on a partly cloudy day in this photo from the air.
2024 Democratic National Convention
City snafu allows protest at Democratic Convention’s front gate — when whole world is watching
The Poor People’s Army was granted a permit to march in August after the city failed to respond to its application within its own 10-day deadline.
By David Struett
 