27-year-old man fatally shot in Oswego Township

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Oswego Township in the southwest suburbs.

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:08 p.m. to a home in the first block of Chatham Place in Oswego Township, where they found Ricardo Chairez with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts and took Chairez to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Chairez, who lived in Alsip, died at the hospital at 7:52 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Friday did not immediately rule on his cause and manner of death pending toxicology reports.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.