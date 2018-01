29-year-old man shot in back of head on South Side

A 29-year-old man was shot Friday evening on the South Side.

He was standing outside a liquor store about 6:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street when someone wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hoodie exited the store and shot him in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The shooter than ran away heading north on Escanaba, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.