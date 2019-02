3 cops hurt in crash with dump truck on Far South Side

Three Chicago police officers were injured when an unmarked police SUV collided with a dump truck Wednesday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:45 p.m., the officers were traveling south in the 11000 block of South Vincennes when the SUV crashed with the southbound dump truck, according to Chicago police.

The officers were rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. One of the officers suffered a broken wrist.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.