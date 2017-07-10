3 in custody after assault-style rifle found in vehicle leaving O’Hare

Three people were taken into custody Saturday after a driver was pulled over as he left O’Hare International Airport and an assault-style rifle and handgun were found inside his vehicle.

A pressure cooker was also found during the traffic stop, which happened shortly after 8 a.m. as the vehicle exited O’Hare Airport, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Neither the guns nor the pressure cooker were believed to have been intended for any acts of violence in the city, which will see enhanced security measures during the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after the driver was seen speeding by officers as it left O’Hare Airport, police said. A handgun was initially found inside, but a more thorough search also revealed an AR-15 rifle and the pressure cooker in the vehicle’s trunk.

Three people were taken into custody and the CPD Organized Crime Bureau and Joint Terrorism Task Force were called to conduct an investigation, police said.

Police said they don’t believe the pressure cooker was intended to be weaponized after finding food and grease remnants inside.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Wisconsin, was being cooperative with officers and federal agents, police said. He said he was in Chicago to drop off a friend at the airport.

Police said they have concluded the man posed no threat to events in the city, but were working with prosecutors and seeking aggravated weapons charges in connection with the incident.

All three people remained in custody Saturday night, Guglielmi said.

Police added that while there was not believed to be a threat to events in the city connected to this case, runners and spectators at the Chicago Marathon should expect to see a “very visible presence” of police officers along the marathon’s route. The department has also increased the number of undercover officers working the marathon and will be coordinating with FBI agents, Homeland Security officials and Illinois State Police.

Patrols in and around Wrigley Field and Solider Field will also be increased for National League Division Series games and Monday’s Chicago Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings, police said.