3 killed, 8 wounded in city shootings Monday

Chicago police investigate a scene where three people where shot Monday morning in the 11200 block of South Cottage Grove Ave. The initial scene happened near a McDonalds at the 600 block of East 115th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people were killed and eight people were wounded between about 3 a.m. and about 8:40 p.m. Monday in shootings across the city.

The most recent fatal shooting left a 16-year-old boy dead in the in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jose Alvarezwas standing outside when a silver vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the chest at 10:26 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Rutherford, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Alvarez was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Marquise Willingham, 19, was shot at 9:11 p.m. when a gold vehicle drove up and someone got out, walked up to him and fired shots in the 1800 block of South Lawndale, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He was shot twice in his shoulder and once in his head.

Willingham, who lived in the same neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m., authorities said.

At 2:48 a.m., a shooting in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side left one man dead and two others wounded.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found three men shot inside a vehicle in the 600 block of East 115th Street, according to police.

Darnell Banks, 30, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Banks, who lived in downstate Urbana, was pronounced dead at 6:09 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and both legs and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was initially listed in serious condition, but had since been upgraded to good condition.

Neither of the men was able to tell investigators about the details of the shootings because of their conditions, police said.

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg was also taken to University of Chicago, where he was treated and released, according to police.

Police said he was not cooperating with detectives and would not provide information about the circumstances of the shooting.

In the most recent non-fatal shooting, a man was wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was walking down the street when a white Jeep drove up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in his right leg about 8:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Douglas, which is about a block from Douglas Park, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A few minutes earlier, another man was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 49-year-old was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain at 8:33 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Emerald, according to police. He was shot in his left side and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

He told police he thought the shots were fired from a gold-colored vehicle that drove by, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting two hours earlier in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was walking at 6:06 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when people inside a passing vehicle opened fire, according to police. He was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot during a drive-by attack in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 5:50 p.m., the 18-year-old was leaving a store in the 7300 block of South Racine when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the left foot, according to police. His condition was stabilized after he was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A would-be robber was shot earlier when he tried to rob someone at gunpoint in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

During the attempted armed robbery, a fight broke out and the 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze wound to the head at 5:02 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. No one else was hurt.

The first non-fatal shooting of the day happened about 4:30 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing on a porch in the 5000 block of West Erie when someone walked up and shot him in his thigh, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Sunday, two people were killed and three others were wounded.