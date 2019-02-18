3 vehicles reported stolen in Edgewater Beach: police

Three vehicles were reported stolen this month from the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side.

The vehicles were either left locked and parked on a street or left running and unattended with the keys in the ignition, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

• between midnight and 8 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 5900 block of North Sheridan;

• between 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and 6:15 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 5600 block of North Kenmore; and

• about 6 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 5800 block of North Kenmore.

Anyone with information about the string of vehicle thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.