5 wounded in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

At least five people were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 7:35 p.m. in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. A 25-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 1500 block of North Hudson, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was approached by another male who grabbed him in the 4200 block of North Albany in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said. The victim was able to get away and ran off, at which time the suspect fired a shot, police said. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 6 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the finger in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove on the South Side, police said. He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where was treated for the wound and his condition was stabilized.

A 32-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet at 1:34 p.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. She was sitting in her car in the 6400 block of South Parnell when a male fired shots at her from a passing vehicle, police said. The woman suffered a graze wound to the left arm and drove herself to St. Bernard Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened about 11 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of South Mason, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Monday, a 13-year-old boy was among five people wounded in citywide shootings.