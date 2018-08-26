5 wounded Saturday in city shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 in the 300 block of West 104th Place in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least five people were wounded in citywide shootings Saturday during a 24-hour period.

The last shooting wounded a man as he stood outside in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the 30-year-old was standing in the 2500 block of West Division Street when someone on foot pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot multiple times in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 33-year-old was chatting with someone at 8:16 p.m. inside an alley in the 4900 block of West Harrison Street when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police. The shooter drove away east on West Harrison Street.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. His condition stabilized.

About 11:45 a.m., a man was wounded in a shooting late Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 42-year-old was traveling in a vehicle in the 12700 block of South Halsted when someone opened fire from another vehicle, according to police.

The man was struck in the thigh and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman and man were wounded in a drive-by shooting about 4:15 a.m. in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The two were standing in the 300 block of West 104th Place when someone in a dark-colored Chevy Camaro pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man, age 27, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was struck in her lower back and was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

On Friday, three people were shot to death and 11 others were wounded.