9 injured, 31 displaced in high-rise fire in Englewood

Nine people, including one firefighter, were injured early Wednesday when a fire broke out in a 21-story high-rise building in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to a still and box alarm in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue. The fire was put out by about 2:15 a.m., officials said.

Eight residents of the building were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. One firefighter was being treated for minor injuries and his condition had stabilized, officials said.

A total of 31 people were displaced from their homes due to the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation and no further information was immediately available.