7 wounded in 4th of July shootings in Chicago

Seven people were wounded in shootings across the city between about 1 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

The most recent shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck on the front porch of a residence about 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was shot while watching fireworks in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the northwest side.

The 34-year-old was sitting on the sidewalk in front of a building watching fireworks when he felt pain in his knee and realized he’d been shot about 9:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Mobile, according to police.

He took himself to Community First Hospital where he was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet about 7:55 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was grazed in the abdomen when someone yelled at him and opened fire in the 2100 block of North Kedzie, according to police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Another boy was wounded in a shooting a few hours earlier in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso about 4:55 p.m. when shots rang out in the 3900 block of West Monroe, police said. He was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

About 2:55 a.m., a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in his parked vehicle when someone he didn’t know got out of a black SUV and fired shots about 2:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Ashland, according to police.

He was struck in the arm and stomach and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition. The shooter left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

About an hour earlier, a woman was wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was standing outside when she heard shots and realized she had been shot in the leg at 1:14 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick, according to police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was in good condition, police said. She did not know where the shots came from.

The first shooting of the day happened at 12:43 a.m. when a man was shot in the back in an apparent domestic incident the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was arguing with someone he knew when they took out a handgun and fired shots in the 2600 block of North Major, according to police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.

On Tuesday, one person was killed in six others were wounded in gun violence on the South Side.