83-year-old man dies of injuries from Lake View beating

An 83-year-old man died more than a week after he was beaten last month in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Arthur Cannon suffered injuries to his face and body when a 55-year-old man he knew battered him about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 3300 block of North Marshfield, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cannon, who lived in the same block, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 2:48 p.m. on Jan. 12, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy did not initially rule on the cause and manner of Cannon’s death, but investigators later determined he died of multiple injuries from the assault, with cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and pulmonary disease contributing, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

No one was in custody in connection with the death and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.