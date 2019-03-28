9 shot — 1 fatally — in Chicago gun violence Wednesday

Nine people were reported shot in Chicago on Wednesday, including a man who was killed Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7 p.m., the man, 20, and two acquaintances were standing in a parking lot near the intersection of Division Street and Monticello Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

A 34-year-old was also struck in the leg and a 19-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital as well, where both of their conditions were stabilized.

No arrests have been made, police said. Area North detectives are investigating

In the day’s non-fatal shootings, a 24-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was outside about 10:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the arm, police said. The man told police he did not know who fired the gun or where the shots came from.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition, police said. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On the West Side, a 38-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in Homan Square.

About 8:07 p.m., the man was walking in the 600 block of South Saint Louis Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and lower back.

The man transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the evening, a 59-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Sitting in her vehicle about 7:15 p.m., the woman was stopped at a stop sign in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue when two unknown males approached with a handgun and demanded her property, police said. When she refused, one of the suspects fired shots and struck her in the hand. Both then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one is in custody while Area North detectives investigate.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 29-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in a parked vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone in a white vehicle drove up and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and transported himself to West Suburban Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were wounded Wednesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

At 3:03 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Justine Street, a 47-year-old man was struck in the leg and a 52-year-old was shot in the buttocks, police said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and six wounded in shootings across Chicago.