Man shot while sitting in vehicle in Austin

A 29-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the man was in a parked vehicle in the 5400 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone in a white vehicle drove up and fire shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the arm and transported himself to West Suburban Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.