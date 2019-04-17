Man, 44, missing from Gold Coast

Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Allen Sievert, 44, was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Huron Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. Sievert was described as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound Filipino man with brown eyes and balding, short brown hair with a scar on his left forehead.

Sievert was last seen wearing a gray sweater, light blue t-shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.