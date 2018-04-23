Armed robberies reported on Northwest Side: police

Three men have been robbing people recently on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

In all of the incidents, men showed a weapon and then demanded the victim’s property, police said.

During a robbery Friday in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine in the Albany Park neighborhood, the victim was shot twice in the back, and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 11:35 p.m. April 14 and 6:35 p.m. April 16 in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue;

about 10:35 p.m. April 17 in the 2400 block of North Monitor Avenue;

about 11:30 p.m. April 17 in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue; and

about 12:20 a.m. April 20 in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

Police were searching for three men in their 20s and 30s.

In both of the April 17 robberies, the men fled in a black Chevy Blazer, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.