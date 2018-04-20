Man shot during robbery on Northwest Side

A man was shot early Friday when two people tried to rob him in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 10:20 a.m., the 37-year-old was walking in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when two people approached him and announced a robbery, Chicago Police said.

When man refused to hand over his belongings, one of the people pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him twice in the back, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.